Oman offers up to 10-year residency to foreign investors - Trade ministry
Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 14:29 IST
- Country:
- Oman
Oman plans to offer 5- or 10-year residency visas to foreign investors, the trade ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.
The initiative, part of an economic stimulus plan, grants foreign investors and retirees the right of a long stay in the Sultanate, the ministry added.
Advertisement
It comes into effect in September.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement