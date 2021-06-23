Oman offers up to 10-year residency to foreign investors - Trade ministry

Oman plans to offer 5- or 10-year residency visas to foreign investors, the trade ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The initiative, part of an economic stimulus plan, grants foreign investors and retirees the right of a long stay in the Sultanate, the ministry added.

It comes into effect in September.

