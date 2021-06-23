Left Menu

Thulas Nxesi opens Youth Employment Centre in Newcastle

Speaking at Tuesday’s launch, Nxesi said the centre would play a significant role in connecting work-seekers to potential employment opportunities in the Amajuba District Municipality, especially the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 15:24 IST
Thulas Nxesi opens Youth Employment Centre in Newcastle
He added that the centre would also assist jobseekers in developing strategies to search and find jobs and preparing for an interview. Image Credit: Twitter(@NxesiThulas)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In an effort to boost access to employment and labour services in KwaZulu-Natal's Newcastle, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has opened a Youth Employment Centre while also launching mobile buses.

Speaking at Tuesday's launch, Nxesi said the centre would play a significant role in connecting work-seekers to potential employment opportunities in the Amajuba District Municipality, especially the youth.

He added that the centre would also assist jobseekers in developing strategies to search and find jobs and preparing for an interview.

"The youth, as the future of this country, is so important and as a department, we are committed to helping them to access employment opportunities. We are, therefore, urging employers to place their vacancies for free on our Employment Services South Africa (ESSA) online system on www.essa.labour.gov.za so clients can access them," said Minister Nxesi.

In an effort to reach most clients of the department, especially those in rural areas, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has also procured eight mobile buses worth R84 million which were unveiled by the Minister.

"The two buses that were launched today have already hit the road, servicing clients in Amajuba District from 19 June 2021 while the remaining six will be delivered before the end of August 2021," said acting UIF Commissioner, Teboho Thejane.

The buses, which are user-friendly to people living with disabilities, will be used for the provision of essential services of the department, particularly in areas without labour centres. They are equipped with technology, audio, a kitchenette, work stations, generators, LED screens, air-conditioning, staff and public toilets, fire extinguisher, Wi-Fi, and a server that will enable the rendering of all departmental services on wheels.

Nxesi and Thejane revealed that the Fund's Labour Activation Programme (LAP), which is aimed at re-integrating the unemployed into the labour market, would continue conducting training programmes to create jobs.

They reiterated that training providers who submit proposals to the department must commit to securing job opportunities for learners before the training programme commences.

The Minister who was accompanied by the Mayor of Amajuba District Municipality, Dr Musa Ngubane also visited eMadadeni Community Hall to assess progress made in the COVID-19 vaccination process around Amajuba District Municipality.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021