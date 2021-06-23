BSF foils smuggling attempt at international border in J-K's Kathua, seizes 27 kgs heroin worth Rs 135 cr
Border Security Forces (BSF) on Wednesday foiled the smuggling attempt of alleged Pakistani smugglers and seized 27 kg of heroin worth Rs 135 crores along the international border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
Border Security Forces (BSF) on Wednesday foiled the smuggling attempt of alleged Pakistani smugglers and seized 27 kg of heroin worth Rs 135 crores along the international border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. "In the early hours of June 23, the ever-vigilant troops of BSF Jammu thwarted a narcotics (heroin) smuggling attempt by Pakistan smugglers on Kathua border, and seized about 27 kg of Narcotics," BSF informed in a press release.
The troops were alerted after noticing a suspicious movement on the international border from the Pakistan side. When the smugglers attempted entry towards the Indian side of the border, they were challenged and fired upon, the BSF informed. It further added that during the search of the area, 27 packets of heroin were found near the fence. The approximate value of this narcotics consignment is estimated to be about Rs 135 crores.
"With this recovery, BSF Jammu has once again exposed the nefarious designs of Pakistan authorities to smuggle narcotics consignment to India through the international border. Narco-terrorism angle can also not be ruled out," the release read. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian sentenced to 14 months in prison for fraud
Singapore court jails man for racially offensive tweets, slurs to Indians
Dominica PM terms Mehul Choksi 'Indian citizen', says courts will decide on fugitive's future
Indian descent actor in Singapore fined, banned from driving for overspeeding
Singapore polytechnic suspends lecturer over racist remarks against Indian-Chinese descent couple