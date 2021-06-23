Left Menu

Blinken says Nordstream 2 is Russian project that undermines Ukraine

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 15:53 IST
Blinken says Nordstream 2 is Russian project that undermines Ukraine
Image Credit: Reuters
  • Country:
  • Germany

Nordstream 2 is a Russian geopolitical project that undermines the security of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that the United States wants to ensure Russia does not use energy as a coercive tool against Europe or Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Berlin after meeting his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Blinken said that Washington was determined to see if it can make something positive out of a difficult situation and strengthen Europe's energy security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021