Left Menu

Meghalaya exports turmeric, ginger powder to Netherlands, UK

It is considered one of the best varieties of turmeric in the world with a curcumin content of about 6.8 to 7.5 per cent.The high-quality ginger powder is sourced from villages in the Ri-Bhoi district, he said.About 150 kg of Lakadong turmeric and another 150 kg of ginger powder were shipped to the Netherlands. Villages such as Sumer, Lakadong, Shangpung, Iooksi, Nongtyngkoh and Khoushnong are known for turmeric cultivation, a senior agriculture officer said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 23-06-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 16:02 IST
Meghalaya exports turmeric, ginger powder to Netherlands, UK
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, the high-value Lakadong turmeric and ginger powder were shipped to the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh said on Wednesday.

The Lakadong variety of turmeric originates from the Lakadong area of the West Jaintia Hills district. It is considered one of the best varieties of turmeric in the world with a curcumin content of about 6.8 to 7.5 per cent.

The high-quality ginger powder is sourced from villages in the Ri-Bhoi district, he said.

''About 150 kg of Lakadong turmeric and another 150 kg of ginger powder were shipped to the Netherlands. Another 210 kg of Lakadong turmeric and 5 kg of ginger powder are bound for the UK,'' Banteidor told PTI.

He said the export is part of a trial and the process was assisted by the state government, following a demand among consumers in these two countries.

The export of the produce, sourced from women's selfhelp groups in these two districts, would have started last year but it could not be done because of the pandemic, the minister said.

Meghalaya produced 16,383 mt of turmeric in 2016-17, he said.

Over 50 per cent of the turmeric was grown in the West Jaintia Hills district. Villages such as Sumer, Lakadong, Shangpung, Iooksi, Nongtyngkoh and Khoushnong are known for turmeric cultivation, a senior agriculture officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021