Karnam Malleswari appointed Delhi Sports University's first VC

India's first female Olympic medalist Karnam Malleswari has been appointed the vice-chancellor of Delhi Sports University, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal said he met Malleswari and had a detailed discussion with her regarding the same.

''Delhi Sports University is starting. Our very huge dream has come true. I am extremely proud to say that Olympic medalist Karnam Malleswari will be the first Vice Chancellor. Met her today and had a detailed discussion,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

