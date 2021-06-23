Left Menu

Karnam Malleswari appointed Delhi Sports University's first VC

Our very huge dream has come true. I am extremely proud to say that Olympic medalist Karnam Malleswari will be the first Vice Chancellor. Met her today and had a detailed discussion, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:42 IST

India's first female Olympic medalist Karnam Malleswari has been appointed the vice-chancellor of Delhi Sports University, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal said he met Malleswari and had a detailed discussion with her regarding the same.



(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

