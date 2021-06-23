Unidentified terrorist neutralised in J-K's Shopian encounter

One unidentified terrorist was killed by security forces in the encounter that broke out in the Shirmal area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Operation is still in progress, informed Kashmir Zone Police in a Tweet.

"Shopian Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Shirmal area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)