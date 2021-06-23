Left Menu

Unidentified terrorist neutralised in J-K's Shopian encounter

One unidentified terrorist was killed by security forces in the encounter that broke out in the Shirmal area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-06-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:47 IST
Unidentified terrorist neutralised in J-K's Shopian encounter
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One unidentified terrorist was killed by security forces in the encounter that broke out in the Shirmal area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Operation is still in progress, informed Kashmir Zone Police in a Tweet.

"Shopian Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Shirmal area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021