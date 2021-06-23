U'khand: 23 airlifted from Darma Valley in Pithoragarh

Sixteen government employees and seven others were airlifted to Dharchula from the Darma valley, a week after they were stuck at a village after heavy rainfall demolished a bridge in the area. They had gone to Dantu village to train residents in fisheries and horticulture. Twenty-three people, including sixteen government employees, were rescued with the help of a state helicopter on Tuesday, Dharchula SDM A K Shukla said.

A bridge at Kanchoti village was washed away on June 16, cutting off a number of villages from the district headquarters.

Advertisement

As the reconstruction of the bridge may take more time, those trapped in the village had to be airlifted, Shukla said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)