U'khand: 23 airlifted from Darma Valley in Pithoragarh

Sixteen government employees and seven others were airlifted to Dharchula from the Darma valley, a week after they were stuck at a village after heavy rainfall demolished a bridge in the area.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:55 IST
U'khand: 23 airlifted from Darma Valley in Pithoragarh
Sixteen government employees and seven others were airlifted to Dharchula from the Darma valley, a week after they were stuck at a village after heavy rainfall demolished a bridge in the area. They had gone to Dantu village to train residents in fisheries and horticulture. Twenty-three people, including sixteen government employees, were rescued with the help of a state helicopter on Tuesday, Dharchula SDM A K Shukla said.

A bridge at Kanchoti village was washed away on June 16, cutting off a number of villages from the district headquarters.

As the reconstruction of the bridge may take more time, those trapped in the village had to be airlifted, Shukla said.

