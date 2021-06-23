Seven of a family killed over old enmity in Pak's Peshawar city

Seven members of a family were gunned down by a group of armed assailants over an old enmity in Pakistan's Peshawar city, police said here on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday in the Chamkani area.

The assailants armed with weapons barged into a house in the suburban locality of Peshawar and shot dead two children, three women, and two men before fleeing from the scene, police said.

The victims were members of the same family, they said.

According to police, the crime was committed over an old feud and search is on to nab the culprits.

