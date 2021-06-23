Left Menu

Germany's Merkel criticises Hungary's anti-LGBT bill

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:33 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday criticised Hungary's planned new law to ban the dissemination of materials in schools on homosexuality and gender change.

"I think this law is wrong and also not compatible with my ideas," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding the bill was something she rejected politically.

