Differently abled man mauled to death by leopard in Uttarakhand's Pauri

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old physically challenged man was mauled to death by a leopard in Bironkhal area of the district, officials said on Wednesday.

Dinesh Chandra was attacked by the leopard hiding behind the bushes just 50 metres away from his house in Bhaisoda village on Tuesday morning and dragged away.

Villagers found his half eaten body some hours later, Gram Pradhan of the village Surendra Dhaundiyal said.

Forest guards have been deployed in the village so that people do not feel unsafe, Garhwal DFO Mukesh Kumar said.

A compensation of Rs 50,000 has been provided to the next of kin of the deceased, he said.

