Cabinet approves additional foodgrain allocation till November 30 under PMGKY

The Centre on Wednesday approved further allocation of additional foodgrain to National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (Phase IV) till November. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

According to a statement issued by the government, the cabinet has approved allocation of additional foodgrain under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (Phase IV) - for another period of 5 months i.e. July to November. Under the scheme, the government will provide 5 kg foodgrains per person per month free of cost ration to maximum 81.35 crore beneficiaries covered under NFSA (Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Households) including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), a statement issued by the Centre said."The sanction of the additional food-grain free of cost to a maximum of 81.35 crore individuals under TPDS @ 5 kg per person per month for five months would entail an estimated food subsidy of Rs.64,031 crore," it said.

As the Government of India is bearing the entire expenditure towards this scheme without any contribution by states and Union Territories (UTs), an additional expenditure of about Rs.3,234.85 crore would be required to be met towards transportation and handling and FPS dealers' margins etc. by Government of India. Thus, the total estimated expenditure to be borne by Centre will be Rs.67,266.44 crore. The allocation in terms of wheat or rice shall be decided by the Department of Food and Public Distribution.

Also, the Department of Food and Public Distribution may decide on the extension of the lifting or distribution period under Phase III and Phase IV of PMGKAY as per operational requirements, arising out of adverse weather conditions like monsoon and snowfall, and supply chain and COVID-induced constraints. The total outgo in terms of foodgrains may be approximately 204 LMT. Additional allocation will ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor due to economic disruption caused by coronavirus.

Reacting to the decision, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is a "big relief" for the underprivileged in these challenging times. "Welcome the Cabinet decision of further extending the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana till November. Will provide free food to 800 million people- a big relief for the underprivileged in these challenging times," he tweeted with the hashtag 'JanJanKoAnn'. (ANI)

