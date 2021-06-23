Prahlad Singh Patel chairs meeting of Central Advisory Board on Culture

Culture Minister Shri Prahlad Singh Patel chaired the meeting of the Central Advisory Board on Culture (CABC) today at Gandhi Smriti, (Rajghat) New Delhi. The meeting was organized in a hybrid model in which all the members participated. While some members attended the meeting physically others attended it virtually.

In the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the ongoing activities undertaken by the government and the way ahead in the celebration of 75 years of India's independence – "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The Members of the CABC took cognizance of the activities and gave their valuable suggestions in this regard.

During the course of the daylong meeting, detailed discussions were held about the various other activities undertaken by the ministry like in the area of performing arts, museums and cultural spaces, activities of the various academies and knowledge institutions funded by the ministry of culture. A detailed presentation was also made on the various activities undertaken by the Archeological Survey of India in recent years.

During the discussion, the Members advised the Ministry of Culture to evolve more programmes and to intensify the existing policy programmes to focus attention on creativity at different levels of Indian society, and different regions, which has either been neglected or not sustained through the existing institutional mechanism.

The Members also recommended close monitoring of the Artiste centric approach in taking up welfare measures to ameliorate the working and living conditions of the artists.

The Culture Minister welcomed the suggestions and assured the Members that appropriate actions would be taken by the ministry for promotion, development and preservation of India's rich culture and heritage, especially of those parts of our heritage which have been neglected till now.

The meeting was attended by members Dr Anupama Hoskere, Prof. Chandan Kumar, Dr Chandra Prakash, Shri Chetan Joshi, Shri Ravindra Bajpai, Shri Devendra Sharma, Ven Lama Chospel Zotpa, Smt Manju Borah, Dr Vikram Sampath, Prof. Dr Achintya Biswas, Prof. Michel Danino, Shri S. N Sethuram, Dr Saroj Rani, Shri Sahamsher Singh Manhas, Dr B. R Mani and Prof Basant Shinde.

Besides the members, the meeting was attended by Secretary, Culture Shri Raghvendra Singh who is also the member convener of the committee as well as by senior officers of the Ministry of Culture.

(With Inputs from PIB)