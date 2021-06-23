U.S. Supreme Court curbs union power in farm-access dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court tightened the reins on organized labor on Wednesday, citing property rights in reviving a bid by two fruit companies to block a decades-old California regulation that let union organizers enter agricultural properties without an employer's consent.

The 6-3 ruling, with the court's conservative justices in the majority, found that the regulation that gave union organizers access to two fruit companies' workers was akin to the government taking private property for public use without just compensation in violation of the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment. The court's three liberal justices dissented from the decision.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)