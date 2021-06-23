Left Menu

Iran to decide whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal after expiry -official

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:17 IST
Iran will decide whether to extend its monitoring deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency after its expiry on June 24, Iranian state TV's news website quoted presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi as saying on Wednesday.

"It has been decided that after the expiration of the agreement's deadline, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (will) decide about the agreement's extension at its first meeting," Vaezi said, according to the website.

Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog reached a three-month accord in February - which was extended on May 24 for a month - to cushion the blow of Tehran's decision to reduce its cooperation with the IAEA by ending extra monitoring measures introduced by its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Mark Heinrich)

