REUTERS EVENTS-EDF calls on UK to produce Sizewell funding legislation

France's EDF called on the British government to deliver the legislation that would underpin the financing of a new nuclear plant, Sizewell C, saying it was now essential. Simone Rossi, the UK head of EDF, said in an interview at the Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition conference, that lots of progress had been made on multiple fronts but the legislation underpinning the new financing scheme was now needed.

"I am led to believe it is quite possible to have this legislation included in the second session of parliament this coming autumn," he said. "I would say this is an essential prerequisite for the project to be enabled because the project needs to be timely delivered and this legislation is now really, really essential."

