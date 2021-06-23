Left Menu

France, Germany propose EU summit with Russia's Putin, diplomats say

France and Germany proposed on Wednesday a European Union summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to improve relations, two diplomats said, potentially paving the way for the first such meeting since 2014. Such an event would follow U.S. President Joe Biden's summit in Geneva with Putin earlier this month and reflects concern in Paris and Berlin that the EU's approach to Russia in recent years has mainly been focused on sanctions on Moscow.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:35 IST
France, Germany propose EU summit with Russia's Putin, diplomats say
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France and Germany proposed on Wednesday a European Union summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to improve relations, two diplomats said, potentially paving the way for the first such meeting since 2014.

Such an event would follow U.S. President Joe Biden's summit in Geneva with Putin earlier this month and reflects concern in Paris and Berlin that the EU's approach to Russia in recent years has mainly been focused on sanctions on Moscow. "We need to have a discussion about how to get away from this negative spiral ... but we need to advance united," one senior EU diplomat said, adding that some Baltic countries wary of Russia may not agree to a summit.

It was not clear if any summit would involve all 27 EU leaders or only the EU's chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, and its chairman, Charles Michel. Such summits were suspended after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014. EU leaders will discuss a new strategy to manage worsening relations with Russia at their two-day summit in Brussels on Thursday.

"Germany and France have given some ideas for the EU-summit-debate on Russia. Merkel has mentioned before that not only the U.S. should talk with Russia (and China) on the highest level. Russia is a neighbor. Such a format existed already in 2007 in Finland," a person dealing with the preparation of the summit told Reuters. A strategy paper by the European Commission and the EU's diplomatic service said earlier this month that despite years of tensions, "the EU and Russia have a fundamental common responsibility for peace and security on the European continent."

Despite accusations by the West that Russia is responsible for cyber attacks, disinformation and other covert acts - which the Kremlin denies - the country is also the EU's fifth largest trade partner. The EU is the largest foreign investor in Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021