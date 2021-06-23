Left Menu

Rajasthan to constitute Transgender Protection Cell

To protect the rights of the transgender community, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to constitute a Transgender Protection Cell in the state.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:58 IST
Rajasthan to constitute Transgender Protection Cell
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To protect the rights of the transgender community, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to constitute a Transgender Protection Cell in the state. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot said the cell will work for the prevention and monitoring of crimes against transgenders by ensuring timely registration of cases.

"The state government is sensitive towards the protection of the rights of the transgender community and is determined to create a better environment of safety and justice for these transgender persons in the state. In this sequence, it has been decided to constitute a Transgender Protection Cell in the state," Gahlot tweeted in Hindi. "This cell will work for prevention, monitoring of crimes against transgenders and ensuring investigation and prosecution by timely registration of cases related to it. This decision will prove to be a major initiative in the direction of control and empowerment of crimes against the transgender community," he added in another tweet.

The Supreme Court. in 2014, had recognised the transgender community as the third gender and said that they have equal privileges over the fundamental rights laid out in the Indian Constitution. In 2019, the Parliament had also passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 to provide transgenders with equal rights. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021