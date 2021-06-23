Left Menu

India has attracted total Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of USD 6.24 billion during April, 2021, which is 38 per cent higher as compared to inflow of USD 4.53 billion in April 2020, according to a data issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:51 IST
India's total FDI inflow rises 38 pc to USD 6.24 billion during April
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India has attracted total Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of USD 6.24 billion during April, 2021, which is 38 per cent higher as compared to inflow of USD 4.53 billion in April 2020, according to a data issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday. Measures taken by the Government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country, said the Centre in an official statement.

During April, 2021 FDI Equity inflows amounting to USD 4.44 billion were reported in the country which is an increase of 60 per cent over the FDI Equity inflow of April, 2020 (USD 2.77 billion). In the same period, Mauritius is the top investing country with 24 per cent of the FDI Equity inflows, followed by Singapore (21 per cent) and Japan (11 per cent).

'Computer Software and Hardware' has emerged as the top sector during April, 2021 with around 24 per cent share of the total FDI Equity inflow followed by Services Sector (23 per cent) and Education Sector (8 per cent) respectively. Meanwhile, Karnataka is the top recipient state during April, 2021 with 31 per cent share of the total FDI Equity inflows, followed by Maharashtra (19 per cent) and Delhi (15 per cent). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

