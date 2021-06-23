Elephant herd strays into village area in Andhra's Chittoor

A herd of 26 elephants on Wednesday strayed into a village in Andhra Pradesh's Palamaner Municipality in Chittoor, forest officials said. The incident took place early this morning and forest officials rushed to the spot after being informed by locals.

"A herd of 26 elephants roamed around Chittoor's Palamaner town and nearby Bommi Doddi village. The herd entered the human habitations at around 5:30 am. The elephants entered into a waterbody near Bommidoddi," Chittoor District Forest Officer Ravisankar said. "Locals informed forest officials who rushed to the spot and burst crackers to drive the elephants into a nearby reserve forest. Some agricultural lands were damaged in this process. All the elephants were driven into the reserve forest," he added. (ANI)

