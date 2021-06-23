Abdul Rahim Musaliar appointed as additional Judge of Kerala High Court

President of India, in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, appointed Shri Abdul Rahim Musaliar Badharudeen, to be an Additional Judge of the Kerala High Court, for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law& Justice today.

(With Inputs from PIB)