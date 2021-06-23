Soccer-Portugal v France teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group F match between Portugal and France in Budapest on Wednesday. Portugal: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro; Joao Moutinho, Danilo; Bernardo Silva, Renato Sanches, Diogo Jota; Cristiano Ronaldo (captain)

France: Hugo Lloris (captain); Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Jules Kounde; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Corentin Tolisso; Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe

