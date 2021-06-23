Left Menu

J-K: Mobile shop owner shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

A civilian was killed after unidentified terrorists opened firing at him in Srinagar on Wednesday evening.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A civilian was killed after unidentified terrorists opened firing at him in Srinagar on Wednesday evening. Umer Nazir Bhat, who used to run a mobile shop in the Habakadal area of Srinagar, received critical gunshot injuries and was later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"In the evening at about 08:15 pm, terrorists fired upon a mobile shop owner inside his shop at Main Chowk Habba Kadal. He has been identified as Umer Nazir Bhat son of Nazir Ahmad Bhat resident of Kelashpora Habakadal. In this terror incident, he received critical gunshot injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries," said Jammu and Kashmir Police. Senior police officers have reached the terror crime spot. The area has been cordoned off and searches in the area is going on.

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, "These innocent killings of civilian and local policemen are being committed by local terrorists of LeT (self-claimed as TRF) on the instruction of terrorist Abbas Sheikh. They have been indulging in terror crimes for money being paid by Pakistani handlers. These criminals are falsely labelling these innocent persons as informers to hide their sin." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

