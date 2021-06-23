Left Menu

TDP demands Andhra Police to act against Minister Seediri Appalaraju for flouting COVID norms

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday demanded the Andhra Pradesh Police to take a stern action against Minister Seediri Appalaraju for flouting COVID-19 norms during a yesterday's public meeting in Srikakulam district.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:21 IST
TDP demands Andhra Police to act against Minister Seediri Appalaraju for flouting COVID norms
TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday demanded the Andhra Pradesh Police to take a stern action against Minister Seediri Appalaraju for flouting COVID-19 norms during a yesterday's public meeting in Srikakulam district. In a video statement, TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram condemned the minister for holding a meeting at his constituency Palasa in the Srikakulam district and called his action 'hugely irresponsible'

"In a shocking incident yesterday, a Minister in Jagan Mohan Reddy's cabinet had organised a huge meeting at his constituency Palasa in the Srikakulam district, flouting all COVID norms gathering. By gathering thousands of people, he had put many lives at risk. This is hugely irresponsible on part of a Cabinet Minister. This shows that the state government does not have any kind of seriousness in controlling the pandemic," said Pattabhiram. Pattabhiram further informed that the TDP has lodged a complaint against the Minister and demanded the police to file a strong case and initiate strong action against Appalaraj.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Seediri Appalaraju held a massive meeting with the beneficiaries of the State government's YSR Cheyuta scheme, at Palasa Kalsibugga municipality yesterday. Thousands of beneficiaries participated in the meeting violating the COVID norms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021