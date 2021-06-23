Soccer-Germany v Hungary teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group F match between Germany and Hungary in Munich on Wednesday.

Germany: Manuel Neuer (captain); Antonio Rudiger, Mats Hummels, Matthias Ginter; Robin Gosens, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Joshua Kimmich; Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane

Hungary: Peter Gulacsi; Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Loic Nego, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Attila Fiola; Roland Sallai, Adam Szalai (captain)

