21 cases of Delta Plus COVID-19 variant found in seven districts: Maharashtra Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that 21 cases of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus have been found in seven districts of the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:41 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that 21 cases of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus have been found in seven districts of the state. "Twenty-one cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in seven districts of the state. We are isolating such cases and taking all details like travel history, contact tracing and if they have been vaccinated," Tope told reporters.

"We have decided to send the samples for the genome sequence study. No deaths have been caused due to the Delta Plus variant. Symptoms and treatment are the same for this variant. No children have been infected with this variant," he added. A total of 40 cases of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus has been detected in the country, government sources said on Wednesday, adding that most of the infections were from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

According to Union Health Ministry, INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV -2 Genomics Consortium) has informed that Delta Plus Variant is currently a "Variant of Concern (VOC)" and it has characteristics of increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response. Following the detection of the 'Delta Plus' variant in COVID patients in some parts of the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) have decided to conduct a study to see if the new and more potent variant of coronavirus can be neutralised by the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

