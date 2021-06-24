Left Menu

U.S. adds five Chinese companies to entity list over alleged human rights abuses

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday added five Chinese companies to its so-called economic black list that it said were implicated in Chinese human rights violations. The companies were listed over human rights violations and abuses of the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, according to a government filing Wednesday. Entity listings restrict U.S. exports to companies.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2021 02:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 02:03 IST
The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday added five Chinese companies to its so-called economic black list that it said were implicated in Chinese human rights violations. The companies added to the Entity List include Hoshine Silicon Industry Co, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co, a unit of Daqo New Energy Corp, Xinjiang East Hope Nonferrous Metals Co., Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material Co and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps

At least some of the companies added manufacture monocrystalline silicon and polysilicon that are used in solar panel production. The companies were listed over human rights violations and abuses of the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, according to a government filing Wednesday. Entity listings restrict U.S. exports to companies.

