Left Menu

Suspicious bag found in Srinagar's Lasjan bypass area

A suspicious bag, which triggered a bomb scare, was found in the Lasjan bypass area in Srinagar on Thursday morning.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-06-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 11:33 IST
Suspicious bag found in Srinagar's Lasjan bypass area
Bomb disposal squad inspecting the bag. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspicious bag, which triggered a bomb scare, was found in the Lasjan bypass area in Srinagar on Thursday morning. According to the bomb disposal squad, the bag was empty.

More details are awaited. Earlier on Wednesday, a terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) was killed in an encounter with the police in orchards of the Shirmal area of Shopian.

The terrorist identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat was active since September 2020 and was involved in several terror crime cases, said the police in an official statement. A joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 44RR, and 178Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Shirmal area. As per the police, he was given the opportunity to surrender, however, he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which retaliated leading to an encounter. Arms and ammunition including one pistol with magazine, one grenade, and other incriminating materials were recovered from the encounter site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021