Interfaith couple found murdered in Karnataka's Vijayapura

In a case of suspected honour killing, an interfaith couple was allegedly murdered by the family members of the woman in Karnataka's Vijayapura.

ANI | Vijayapura (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-06-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 12:01 IST
Visual of police investigating the case in Vijayapura. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a case of suspected honour killing, an interfaith couple was allegedly murdered by the family members of the woman in Karnataka's Vijayapura. According to Vijayapura SP Anupam Agarwal, the victim Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger (19) is an autorickshaw driver at Saladahalli village, belonged to the Madar community. Basavarajand Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad (18) from the neighbouring Khanapur, was allegedly tortured and murdered by her father and other family members.

Speaking to ANI, Basavaraj's brother, Kalyan Kumar, said, "We were both living together near to field in Kavaligaddi. We were near to land when they came to us and used abusive language, they said they will burn all our homes and property. They abused us. There are two women and three male members in their family, one of them is involved in this murder. He threatened me. When we tried to stop them, they ran away." The father of Basavaraj, Madivalappa said that he was not in the village when the incident took place.

"I was not in the village when this happened. When I reached it was 6 pm. I use to tell my son not to continue the relationship with the girl, they (the girl's family) also told my son not to continue. I demand they must be arrested and hanged," said Madivalappa. The SP informed that an FIR has been registered against the accused, however, they are currently absconding.

"Everything will be investigated regarding the incident," the SP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

