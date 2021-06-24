Left Menu

Telangana Congress leader to tour state for installation of Ambedkar statue removed in Hyderabad

Senior Telangana Congress leader, V Hanumantha Rao, who is demanding the installation of an Ambedkar statue that was removed from Panjagutta Centre, on Wednesday said that he would begin a statewide tour to visit every Ambedkar statue.

Telangana Congress leader to tour state for installation of Ambedkar statue removed in Hyderabad
Congress leader Hanumantha Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Telangana Congress leader, V Hanumantha Rao, who is demanding the installation of an Ambedkar statue that was removed from Panjagutta Centre, on Wednesday said that he would begin a statewide tour to visit every Ambedkar statue. He asserted that the reason for the formation of Telangana state is Dr BR Ambedkar, and Article 3 of the Constitution and added, 'If the Ambedkar statue is not put back, I would start a state-wide tour and visit every Ambedkar statue.'

Rao told ANI that the issue is over two years old when in April 2019, the Municipal authorities removed and demolished the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Panjagutta Centre, established by the Bhim Army for his birthday. He further added that the Police had, back then, arrested the leaders who questioned the removal of the statue.

"Later, when I bought another statue from Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh and unveiled it on June 18, 2019, it was removed and was instead put at a police station on June 19, 2019," he said. Questioning the state authorities, Rao asked, "When everything written by Ambedkar is being implemented, including the Assembly and Parliament sessions, then why is the permission to establish his statue not being given?"

The leader also told ANI that he has written to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and that they would soon be visiting Hyderabad. He further mentioned that he would be meeting the mayor of Hyderabad, the Chief Secretary of Telangana Government, the Municipal Administration, and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Ramarao, and also Asaduddin Owaisi.

He reiterated that if the statue is not put back, he would start visiting every Ambedkar statues across the state to honour him and talk to people to educate them about the importance of Ambedkar statues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

