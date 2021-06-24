Saudi Aramco chairman to join Reliance Industries board
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 14:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Reliance Industries Ltd said on Thursday Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the Indian conglomerate's board.
Reliance had announced a sale of a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals business for $15 billion in 2019 to Aramco, the world's top oil exporting firm.
Advertisement
However, the deal had stalled after oil prices and demand crashed last year due to the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Reliance Industries Ltd
- Yasir
- Aramco
- Indian
- Saudi
Advertisement