Saudi Aramco chairman to join Reliance Industries board

Reliance Industries Ltd said on Thursday Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the Indian conglomerate's board.

Reliance had announced a sale of a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals business for $15 billion in 2019 to Aramco, the world's top oil exporting firm.

However, the deal had stalled after oil prices and demand crashed last year due to the pandemic.

