Reliance Industries expects Saudi Aramco deal to formalize this year
- Country:
- India
Reliance Industries Ltd said on Thursday it hopes to formalize its partnership with Saudi Aramco this year and its Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the Indian conglomerate's board as an independent director.
"Al-Rumayyan joining our board is also the beginning of the internationalization of Reliance," Chairman Mukesh Ambani told shareholders on Thursday. Reliance had announced a sale of a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals business for $15 billion in 2019 to Aramco, the world's top oil-exporting firm.
However, the deal stalled after oil prices and demand crashed last year due to the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Reliance Industries Ltd
- Mukesh Ambani
- Aramco
- Indian
- Saudi
- Yasir Al-Rumayyan
- Reliance
ALSO READ
Indian-Americans regularly encounter discrimination: Survey
Indian-American student wins prestigious award for developing eco-friendly foam alternative
Novel technique to detect tropical cyclones in North Indian Ocean region
Buttler, Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians
Indian hockey team preparing for Tokyo Games with Olympic simulation: striker Ramandeep