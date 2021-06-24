Kremlin views idea for EU summit with Putin "positively"
Russian President Vladimir Putin backs an idea to restore dialogue and contacts between Moscow and the European Union, the Kremlin said on Thursday, after France and Germany proposed a summit to try to improve relations. "Such a dialogue is truly need both to Brussels and Moscow," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin backs an idea to restore dialogue and contacts between Moscow and the European Union, the Kremlin said on Thursday after France and Germany proposed a summit to try to improve relations.
"Such a dialogue is truly needed both to Brussels and Moscow," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "We consider such a proposal positively."
France and Germany proposed on Wednesday an EU summit with Putin to try to improve relations, potentially paving the way for the first such meeting since 2014. Peskov added that there was no preparation for the summit yet.
