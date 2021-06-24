Kremlin accuses British warship of unacceptable 'provocation'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:11 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Thursday accused a British warship of staging an unacceptable "provocation" against Russia after an incident in the Black Sea and said Moscow would respond harshly to any similar actions in the future.
The Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Russia was worried by the British warship's actions off the coast of Russian-annexed Crimea and that it hoped such "provocations" would not happen systematically.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK launches action against Ryanair, British Airways over refunds
Russia's new COVID-19 cases reach three-month high
Russian court weighs pre-election knockout blow to Kremlin critic Navalny's network
INSIGHT-Brexit bureaucracy creates British nightmare for Dutch boat captain
Russian court mulls motion to outlaw Navalny's organisations