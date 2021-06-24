Left Menu

Kremlin accuses British warship of unacceptable 'provocation'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:11 IST
The Kremlin on Thursday accused a British warship of staging an unacceptable "provocation" against Russia after an incident in the Black Sea and said Moscow would respond harshly to any similar actions in the future.

The Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Russia was worried by the British warship's actions off the coast of Russian-annexed Crimea and that it hoped such "provocations" would not happen systematically.

