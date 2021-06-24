Telangana Maoist leaders Haribhushan, Siddaboina Sarakka die due to COVID-19

Telangana Maoist leaders Haribhushan and Siddaboina Sarakka died due to COVID-19, the CPI (Maoist) Telangana state committee said on Thursday. A release issued by the CPI (Maoist) Telangana state committee read, "Telangana state committee secretary Haribhushan (Yapa Narayana) and Indravati area committee member Siddaboina Sarakka (Bharatakka) died of corona. Haribhushan has been suffering from Bronchitis and Asthma from long time. He breathed his last at 9 am on June 21. Sarakka died at 9.50 am on June 22. Their final rites are performed amid the people. A memoir meeting is organized on June 22 and tributes are paid to them."

Earlier, while addressing the media, Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt had said that Maoist party Telangana state committee secretary Haribhushan had been suffering from corona since some time and he died of heart attack on June 21. He had informed that Maoist party leaders Kukati Venkanna, Sarada, Sonu, Vinod, Iduma, Mula Devender Reddy, Damodar and Bhadru were also suffering from COVID-19.

He had said, "Party central committee leaders released statements that nobody is suffering from Corona. Those statements are completely false. They are misguided party members. Central Committee members should take responsibility for party members' deaths due to Corona. They are not allowing the members to get better treatment. They are afraid that if members are allowed to go out for treatment, Maoist party won't survive." The SP stated that in Telangana, the Maoist party's activities will come to a standstill with the death of Maoist leader Haribhushan.

"Many other leaders who are suffering, they are likely to come out for better treatment. We appeal to all leaders, members and militia members to come out, surrender before police, government will ensure better treatment and rewards will also be given to them," he added. (ANI)

