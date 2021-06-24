Left Menu

U.S. targets five Chinese companies over alleged forced labour in Xinjiang

China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, reacting to earlier reports of the U.S. action, said on Thursday China will take "all necessary measures" to protect its companies' rights and interests.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:45 IST
U.S. targets five Chinese companies over alleged forced labour in Xinjiang
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration has banned U.S. imports and restricted exports involving five Chinese companies over alleged forced labor involving Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, the White House said on Thursday. Those targeted by the U.S. Department of Commerce include Hoshine Silicon Industry Co; Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co, a unit of Daqo New Energy Corp; Xinjiang East Hope Nonferrous Metals Co, a subsidiary of Shanghai-based manufacturing giant East Hope Group; Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material Co, part of GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd; and the paramilitary Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps

The U.S. Department of Labor separately added polysilicon produced with forced labor in China to its "List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor". "These actions demonstrate our commitment to imposing additional costs on the People's Republic of China (PRC) for engaging in cruel and inhumane forced labor practices and ensuring that Beijing plays by the rules of fair trade as part of the rules-based international order," the White House said.

Beijing has dismissed accusations of genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang as lies. China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, reacting to earlier reports of the U.S. action, said on Thursday China will take "all necessary measures" to protect its companies' rights and interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021