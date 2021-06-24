Dust storm, strong wind hit Delhi; IMD predicts rain in next 2 hrs

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday afternoon as dust storm and strong wind hit parts of the national capital. According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), the thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Kilometre per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and its adjoining regions and some regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 2 hours.

Meanwhile, the air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain moderate today. PM 10 will be the predominant pollutant owing to strong surface winds favourable for raising dust concentration locally and transport of dust from arid regions, as per the IMD.

Advertisement

"The air quality is likely to improve marginally but remains in Moderate to Satisfactory category on June 26," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)