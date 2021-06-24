Left Menu

Dust storm, strong wind hit Delhi; IMD predicts rain in next 2 hrs

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday afternoon as dust storm and strong wind hit parts of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:48 IST
Dust storm, strong wind hit Delhi; IMD predicts rain in next 2 hrs
Visuals from Tilak lane, New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday afternoon as dust storm and strong wind hit parts of the national capital. According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), the thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Kilometre per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and its adjoining regions and some regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 2 hours.

Meanwhile, the air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain moderate today. PM 10 will be the predominant pollutant owing to strong surface winds favourable for raising dust concentration locally and transport of dust from arid regions, as per the IMD.

"The air quality is likely to improve marginally but remains in Moderate to Satisfactory category on June 26," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021