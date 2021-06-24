Brambles becomes a carbon neutral operations company

Brambles, the global supply chain solutions company operating in 60 countries through the CHEP brand, announced in September 2020 the successful completion of its five-year sustainability program and the launch of an even more ambitious one, aimed at pioneering regenerative supply chains. This new program includes the commitment to a 1.5°C degree climate future aligned with the Paris Agreement and a science-based carbon emissions target for its supply chain.

As part of this objective, Brambles is pleased to announce that it has become carbon neutral in all its own operations. This means that the company's net CO2 emissions have been brought down to zero across scope 1 (direct emissions generated from the burning of fuel) and scope 2 (indirect emissions resulting from the production of electricity that is purchased) of the standardized Greenhouse gas (GHG) Protocol.

Advertisement

Becoming carbon neutral in scopes 1 and 2 is the first step towards the ambitious and more challenging decarbonization of Brambles' entire supply chain, which would involve also the emissions generated by subcontractors' operations (scope 3). To do so, the company will set a science-based Target1 for emissions in its direct control and its supply chain.

''I could not be prouder of this milestone,'' Brambles' CEO, Graham Chipchase, says. ''But the work does not stop here. The real challenge lies ahead of us in advocating for our customers and suppliers to become carbon neutral in their operations too. We will extend and build new partnerships with them to leverage the circular economy and the best available low and zero-carbon products and services to decarbonize our entire supply chain.'' Carbon compensation and renewal energy As a pioneer of the circular economy, Brambles has reduced carbon emissions for over 70 years, including a significant reduction between 2015 and 2020, however, despite the company's leadership position, in terms of carbon emissions, reaching net-zero emissions can only be achieved with the help of carbon compensation initiatives. That's why Brambles has now offset the remaining emissions that can't be eliminated by investing in reforestation projects, such as the rehabilitation of degraded grasslands in Uruguay through reforestation, which generates high-quality Verified Carbon Standard (VCS)-certified carbon credits. Moreover, Brambles recently joined the World Economic Forum's 1t.Org Corporate Alliance, a cross-industry community of companies aimed at conserving, restoring, and growing 1 trillion trees by 2030.

Another key driver to bring net emissions down to zero is the purchase of renewable energy. Over recent years, Brambles has made great efforts to make a direct purchase of renewable electricity in many of its regions, achieving over 70% of the energy provided from renewable sources in 2020. For the remaining energy, the company purchases Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) across the globe. These certificates verify that a certain number of megawatt-hours of electricity was generated and fed into the grid from renewable sources.

Notes to editors Learn more about Brambles' 2025 Sustainability targets on: https://brambles.com/2025-sustainability-targets About CHEP CHEP helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any oorganizationation on earth. Its pallets, crates, and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world's biggest brands trust CHEP to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably, and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, CHEP created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as 'pooling. CHEP primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. CHEP employs approximately 11,000 people and believes in the power of collective intelligence through diversity, inclusion, and teamwork. CHEP owns approximately 330 million pallets, crates, and containers through a network of more than 750 service centers, supporting more than 500,000 customer touch-points for global brands such as Procter & Gamble, Sysco, and Nestlé. CHEP is part of the Brambles Group and operates in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. For more information on CHEP, visit http://www.chep.com. For information on the Brambles Group, visit www.brambles.com.

About Brambles Limited (ASX: BXB) Brambles helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organization on earth. Its pallets and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world's biggest brands trust us to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably, and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, Brambles created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as 'pooling. Brambles primarily serve the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. The Group employs approximately 12,000 people and owns approximately 330 million pallets and containers through a network of more than 750 service centers. Brambles operate in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. For further information, please visit www.brambles.com 1 Science-based targets show companies how much and how quickly they need to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to prevent climate change. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487582/CHEP_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)