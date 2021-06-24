Delhi govt to hold 'Van Mahotsav' from June 26 to July 11
With an aim to achieve the target to plant 33 lakh saplings this year, the Delhi government is all set to hold 'Van Mahotsav' from June 26 to July 11.
With an aim to achieve the target to plant 33 lakh saplings this year, the Delhi government is all set to hold 'Van Mahotsav' from June 26 to July 11. Environment Minister Gopal Rai will launch the mega plantation drive on June 26 from Garhi Mandu at Yamuna Bank
Rai on Thursday said that all the cabinet ministers of Delhi, the Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly, all MLAs, NGOs, and RWAs will participate in the mega tree plantation campaign. He said that free distribution of medicinal plants in 14 nurseries will take place during the Van Mahotsav.
The minister said that the Delhi government has the target to plant 33 lakh saplings this year. "A target has been set to plant 33 lakh saplings under the tree plantation campaign in this entire year. On World Environment Day, the Delhi government has started a campaign to plant medicinal plants. Delhi government has 14 nurseries across the city, any person can visit our nursery and get medicinal plants for free. The medicinal plants available in Delhi Government Nursery are Amla, Guava, Arjun, Jamun, Neem, Tulsi, Giloy, Aloe Vera, Curry leaves, etc.," he informed.
On June 27, there will be a plantation drive in all of the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi. (ANI)
