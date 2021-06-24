Algeria’s prime minister resigns - state tv
Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:48 IST
Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad resigned on Thursday, opening the door for President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to name a new cabinet, state TV said.
A new government will have to tackle a deep financial and economic crisis due to a fall in oil prices.
