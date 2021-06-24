Left Menu

Dalit woman's death in police custody: NCSC issues notice to Telangana govt

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notice to the Government of Telangana over the death of a Dalit woman due to alleged torture in police custody.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:13 IST
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notice to the Government of Telangana over the death of a Dalit woman due to alleged torture in police custody. The notice was issued on the orders of its Chairman Vijay Sampla on Tuesday.

NCSC has also issued notice to District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Bhongir district, Chief Secretary of the state and Director General of Police Telangana asking them to submit a report within seven days about the facts and information on the action taken on the matter. As per the information available with NCSC, a Dalit woman, Mariamma, cook in a house, was arrested along with her son Uday Kiran on the complaint of theft filed by the owner and died in lock-up of Addagudur police station in Bhongir district due to alleged police torture. Mariamma was beaten for four days at various places on her body, as per the reports.

Subsequently, Sampla cautioned the officers that if action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, the Commission would exercise the powers of the civil courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and will issue a summon for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi. "As Chairman I am duty-bound to secure the rights of Scheduled Castes and ensure that they get justice in all respects," concluded Sampla. (ANI)

