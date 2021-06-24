Left Menu

Odisha CM announces financial aid for dairy farmers

Updated: 24-06-2021 18:30 IST
The Odisha government on Thursday announced a relief package of Rs 11 crore for dairy farmers, after having taken a note of the losses faced by them amid the COVID 19-induced lockdown, official sources said.

Patnaik said the package will provide succour to around 1.20 lakh dairy farmers who supply their produce to Odisha Milk Federation (OMFED) Limited.

Under the package, each farmer will get a financial aid of up to Rs 6,000 for purchase of fodder, he said.

''Dairy farming plays an important role in rural economy. It supports livelihood of small and nominal farmers to a great extent,'' the CM said.

With shops and sweetmeat stalls running businesses for limited hours, the demand for milk and other dairy products took a hit during lockdown, affecting numerous farmers and their families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

