Farm laws: Protesters at Delhi borders to mark 7 months of agitation on Jun 26

A large number of farmers, including from Uttar Pradesh, is expected to join protesters at Delhi's border points on June 26 to mark seven months of their agitation against the three agri laws enacted last year, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on Thursday.

Farmers at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points are gearing up for June 26 and they will observe it as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day', it said in a statement.

''Preparations are underway for marking June 26 as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day' all over the country,'' said the umbrella body of 40 farmer unions which is spearheading the stir against the central laws enacted in September last year. Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November demanding that the legislations be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

''A large convoy of protestors has left Ganganagar in Rajasthan today for the Shahjahanpur border, led by Grameen Kisan Mazdoor Samiti (GKS). Similarly, farmers from Bagpat and Saharanpur are expected at Ghazipur border, led by BKU (Tikait),'' the statement said.

On June 26, farmers led by unions across the country will hold demonstrations against the laws, it said On Thursday, farmers at different protest sites celebrated the birth anniversary of 15th-century Indian mystic poet and saint Kabir Das. ''Communal harmony is a hallmark of this movement, and Sant Kabir's birth anniversary was celebrated with great respect today,'' the SKM statement said.

It also said that the farmers are continuing their ''social boycott and black flag protests against leaders of BJP and allied parties in different places''. Recently, Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat faced black flag protest and sloganeering from local villagers in Hisar where the farmers have been protesting for months. ''It shows the obdurate and provocative attitude of the BJP that it continues to do public programmes that too after accusing farmers of being (Covid) super-spreaders, instead of resolving the legitimate demands of farmers, said protesting Haryana farmer unions,'' according to the statement. Framers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

However, the central government has maintained the laws are pro-farmer.

