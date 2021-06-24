Left Menu

Nearly 200 terrorists active in Kashmir, hope to eliminate most by end of 2021: Chinar Corps Commander

Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey on Thursday said that there are around 200 active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the security forces will be able to eliminate most of them by the end of this year.

Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey on Thursday said that there are around 200 active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the security forces will be able to eliminate most of them by the end of this year. Lt Gen DP Pandey while speaking to the media personnel here said, "There are around 200 terrorists in the Valley. I hope we will reduce the number by the end of the year."

"Ceasefire happens only because of the requirement to ensure that our people along the Line of Control (LoC) remain peaceful. Whenever a ceasefire violation happened along the LoC, people used to suffer. People used to be the main target during the ceasefire violation," the Lt Gen said. On the issue of the ceasefire, he said, "It is contingent on the behaviour. For the last 3-4 months we are holding. I am sure, we will hold but in case something goes wrong, a suitable reaction will be taken care of."

Earlier on June 22, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said that ceasefire is holding along the Line of Control (LoC) so far but the internal peace process is being disrupted by 'infiltration of weapons and drugs using drones'. "Ceasefire so far along LoC is holding, which is a positive sign. At the same time, we're also witnessing infiltration of weapons and ammunition, using drones. It doesn't augur well for peace as these drugs and weapons are meant to disrupt the internal peace process," Rawat said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

