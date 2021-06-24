Left Menu

FACTBOX-Abortion rights in Europe

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 21:32 IST
FACTBOX-Abortion rights in Europe

While most of Europe has legalised abortion, some countries impose restrictions on women seeking to terminate a pregnancy, and deep divisions over abortion rights remain. On Thursday people in Gibraltar voted in a referendum to ease one of the strictest abortion bans in the region.

Here are some facts on abortion rights in Europe, based on data from the Centre for Reproductive Rights and the World Health Organization: - In the European Union, abortion on request (where the decision is made by the woman alone) is legal in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

- Six European countries do not allow abortion on request or have restrictive laws. Malta, Andorra and San Marino do not allow abortion. Monaco and Liechtenstein allow it only when a woman's health or life is at risk, in the case of rape or due to foetal defects. Since a ruling in October last year, Polish law now considers only incest, rape or a threat to a mother's life and health as valid grounds to terminate a pregnancy. - Legislation in 15 European countries, including Italy and Spain, requires a mandatory time period to elapse between the date on which an abortion is requested and the date on which it takes place.

- In 12 European countries, including Hungary and Germany, women must undergo mandatory counselling or receive mandatory information from their doctors before an abortion. - In Northern Ireland, after the British parliament voted to legalise abortion in 2019, women still face challenges, forcing some to continue to travel to England or Ireland.

- Abortion is legal in Italy during the first 90 days of pregnancy but is not always easy to obtain. According to Health Ministry data, 69% of gynaecologists and 46% of anaesthesiologists refused to carry out abortions on grounds of conscience. This has forced some women to travel considerable distances to find a place to terminate a pregnancy. - Though abortion is legal in Germany, it is seen as a crime if not done under certain circumstances, including that it must be performed within 12 weeks of conception. It can be done later on some medical grounds and if the pregnancy results from rape or sexual abuse.

- Doctors are allowed to refuse to assist in carrying out abortions in Croatia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021