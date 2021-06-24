Left Menu

Medical communications network Doximity valued at over $7 bln as shares jump in debut

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 22:52 IST
Doximity Inc was valued at over $7 bln at start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, as shares of the social network for doctors opened more than 58% above their offer price.

The company's stock opened at $41.17 per share, up from the initial public offering (IPO) price of $26 per share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

