REUTERS EVENTS-TAKE A LOOK--Global Energy Transition

Reuters Events' Global Energy Transition conference brings together leaders and change makers from across the public and private sectors to discuss the energy sector's transition to a more sustainable future. Main stories from the event:

> Finance executives urge govt incentives to spur energy transition > Norway sees huge interest in offshore wind, energy minister says

> Cost cuts for green hydrogen key to wider adoption > Offshore wind energy transforms foes into friends

> Power CEOs defend role for natgas in shift to climate-friendly grid > EDF calls for funding legislation for new UK nuclear power plant

> Duke Energy CEO sees hurdles for Biden's decarbonization timeline > Venture Global can build Louisiana carbon capture

> Cities need cash to play leading climate role, OECD says > Singapore wants global standards for green financing

> Enel CEO joins call for halt to new fossil fuels > Britain committed to holding COP26 climate conference in person

> Grid modernization, technology will accelerate energy transition -Dell > BP to stick with oil and gas for decades, CEO Looney says

> Eni CEO says biorefinery business spin-off an option down the road > Baker Hughes chief says regulatory incentives needed on emissions

> Equinor CEO says govts need to open more offshore wind areas > Shortage of people, materials can slow energy transition - Enel CEO

> Governments, companies must cooperate on green targets - RWE CEO > Rusal earning a small premium for low-carbon aluminium - EN+

> Big Oil move to offshore wind risks inflating seabed prices - Orsted For more on the Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition conference please click here (https://reutersevents.com/events/energy-transition-global/)

(Compiled by Jan Harvey, Marguerita Choy and Barbara Lewis)

