Dehradun DM orders COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving at Jollygrant Airport

In view of the detection of new variants of the coronavirus in many states of the country, the District Magistrate (DM) of Dehradun, Dr Ashish Srivastav on Friday issued strict instructions for Covid-19 testing of air passengers, especially those coming from Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

The Medical Superintendent has been instructed to conduct Covid tests for all the passengers who land at Jollygrant Airport of the district.

Keeping the possibility of the third wave of the pandemic in mind, the DM has also instructed the Deputy Collectors to inoculate employees as well as fruit-vegetable vendors and other workers in their respective areas. (ANI)

