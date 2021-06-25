COVID-19: INSACOG to discuss status, spread of Delta plus variant today

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium (INSACOG) in its weekly review meeting today will discuss the status and spread of Delta plus variant of COVID-19, said sources. "INSACOG to hold weekly review meeting today evening. In meeting status and spread of Delta Plus variant will also be discussed," said sources.

According to sources, more than 40 cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the country. Additionally, most of the infections were from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The Delta Plus is a "variant of concern".

According to the Union Health Ministry, INSACOG, a consortium of 28 laboratories of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has informed that the Delta Plus Variant, currently a Variant of Concern (VOC), has the following characteristics: Increased transmissibility; Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response. Based on the recent findings of INSACOG, the Union Health Ministry has alerted and advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh regarding the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19. (ANI)

