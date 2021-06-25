Poonch terror conspiracy case: NIA files chargesheet against 7 TuM terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed before special NIA court in Jammu against seven terrorists of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) in Poonch conspiracy case of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the NIA statement, chargesheet has been filed against Mohd Mustafa Khan, Mohd Yaseen, Mohd Farooq, Mohd Ibrar, Mohd Javid Khan, Sher Ali and Mohd Rafiq under various Sections of the Arms Act and Explosive Substance Act.

"Yesterday, NIA filed Charge-sheet before special NIA court, Jammu against seven accused u/s 120-B read with sections 121-A, 122 of IPC, Sections 7, 25 of Arms Act, Sections 3 & 4 of Explosive Substance Act and Sections 18, 38, 39 of the UA(P) Act. Section 8 read with sections 21, 22 & 23 of NDPS Act in RC-02/2021/NIA/JMU," it said. The case was first registered in Poonch on December 27, 2020, under section 16/18/20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 121-A/122/295-A of Indian Penal Code relating to the arrest of Mohd Mustafa Khan and recovery of 06 hand grenades along with other incriminating documents from his residence.

Advertisement

The NIA had re-registered the case on March 16, 2021, and taken over the investigation, it said. NIA said that the investigation has revealed that the seven chargesheeted accused persons were part of a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy by Pakistan-based handlers of TuM and their terror associates based in Poonch and Kuwait to execute terrorist activities and wage war against the Indian State.

"Absconding accused Rafiq Nai @ Sultan and other handlers based in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) with the assistance of Sher Ali based in Kuwait, Mohd Mustafa, Mohd Yaseen, Mohd Farooq, Mohd Ibrar, Mohd Javid and others on the Indian side of LoC in Poonch District smuggled arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics, etc into the Indian territory," it said. It further said that they were taking advantage of geography, affinities of religion, culture and other ties cutting across both sides of the LoC.

During the course of the investigation, a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, Narcotics along with flags, posters and other incriminating material belonging to terror outfit TuM, which was hidden at different places in Poonch was recovered. Further investigation into the matter is underway, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)